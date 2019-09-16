Director Jim Mickle blends multiple genres with In The Shadow of the Moon, a new Netflix movie that looks super stylish and appropriately mysterious. The story concerns a serial killer who appears to be bending time and resurfacing every nine years. An obsessed cop, played by Boyd Holbrook, is on the case. Watch the In The Shadow of the Moon trailer below.

In The Shadow of the Moon Trailer

Welcome to Philadelphia in the ’80s! And by that, I mean Canada in the 21st century, which is when and where In the Shadow of the Moon was actually filmed. But there are enough shots of the Philly skyline, and of course, City Hall, to give you the feel of the City of Brotherly Love, AKA my hometown. I always enjoy seeing Philadelphia pop-up in movies, if only for the fact that I can point to stuff and say, “Hey, I know where that is!”

In the Shadow of the Moon concerns a serial killer who appears to be able to travel through time. Or…something like that. It’s all very mysterious and vague, but I genuinely like what I see here. Director Jim Mickle helmed the underrated Cold in July, as well as the post-apocalyptic vampire flick Stake Land. I’m always curious to see what he has in store for viewers. Here’s the In the Shadow of the Moon synopsis:

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rudi Dharmalingam, Rachel Keller, and Michael C. Hall, who also appeared in Mickle’s Cold in July.

In the Shadow of the Moon hits Netflix on September 27, 2019.