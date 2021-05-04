Hey, how about yet another look at In the Heights? The other big Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is headed to theaters soon, and Warner Bros. really wants to sell it as the movie of the summer. And who can blame them? It looks like a big, fun, energetic movie with a diverse cast and great songs from the guy who created Hamilton. Lots of folks can get behind that. Watch a new In the Heights trailer below featuring the song “96,000.”

In the Heights Trailer – 96,000

There have already been multiple looks at In the Heights, but one more won’t hurt. WB really wants to get the word out about this – that’s why they lifted the embargo for online reactions early, and that’s why they keep selling In the Heights as the event of the summer. After almost a full year without big movies, WB wants this to be the one that brings everyone back. Sure, it’s also going to be streaming on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. But by the time June rolls around, the hope is that there will be enough people vaccinated to fill up the multiplexes.

In In the Heights, “Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.” The “96,000” in the title of this song comes from a winning lottery ticket worth $96,000 that’s sold from Usnavi’s bodega – an even that leads the entire neighborhood to “dream about all of the possibilities they could have with that money.”

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. The script comes from Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the stage play, while the music and lyrics come from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu helms the film.

Select theaters are holding advance screenings of the film this weekend for Mother’s Day. You can try to score tickets for that here. After that, In the Heights will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2021. After that, it’s headed to both theaters and HBO Max on June 11.