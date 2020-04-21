While there are still a few stragglers – Tenet, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984 – the 2020 summer movie season is fairly decimated due to the coronavirus. It’s disappointing, but also understandable. And now, one of this summer’s most-anticipated movies has become one of next summer’s most-anticipated instead. In the Heights, the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s other hit musical, just moved to summer 2021.

In the Heights

I was pretty damn excited to check out In the Heights this summer. I’m a fan of the Broadway production, and I thought the trailer for the movie looked sharp, snappy, and energetic. Alas, I’m going to have to wait longer to see it. A lot longer, in fact. We’re talking an entire year, here. The Jon M. Chu-directed pic was set to arrive on June 26, 2020, but now, Warner Bros. has. moved it to June 18, 2021.

Both Chu and Miranda commented on the delay.

After long conversations &sleepless nights of uncertainty, we have decided the best time to release #InTheHeightsMovie is next summer when people will feel the MOST comfortable celebrating in a movietheater TOGETHER. I know it’s much later than we wanted but… https://t.co/Vb7YFjOxJk — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 21, 2020

So we've got the summer

and we've got each other

Perhaps even longer…????????????#InTheHeightsMovie https://t.co/F9WVqqGgzv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2020

The news of the In the Heights delay comes on the heels of several other high-profile Warner Bros. films being pushed off their planned release dates, including The Batman, Shazam 2, and The Many Saints of Newark. And yet, Tenet, another high-profile WB film, is still clinging to its July 17, 2020 release date for dear-life.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. Here’s the synopsis: