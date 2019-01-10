Check Out an Exclusive ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Vinyl Debut
One of the best movie scores of the year, Nicholas Britell‘s If Beale Street Could Talk, is receiving two gorgeous new vinyl releases from Lakeshore Records and Invada Records, and we have an exclusive look at the artwork below. The vinyl editions will be released in vintage period inspired album designs. Check out the art, and other details of the If Beale Street Could Talk vinyl release below.
I recently wrote-up the Best Soundtracks of 2018, and Beale Street was #1. How could it not be? It’s a gorgeous, breathtaking score that’s almost a character in the film itself. Here’s what I wrote:
Overwhelming and transcendent, Nicholas Britell‘s lush, knee-weakening score for If Beale Street Could Talk is the very definition of breath-taking. The minute the score kicked in, I felt my eyes begin to water – and nothing had even happened in the movie yet. That’s the power of what Britell has created here – the power to immediately pluck emotion from deep within you with a few notes. In the opening track, “Eden (Harlem)”, Britell transports us immediately into the romantic yet tragic tone of this film. The music rings out, blooming like flowers in abundant sunshine. And yet beneath all the lovely melody, a lone, lonely trumpet rings out a few notes, crying to be heard. No other score this year comes close to achieving what Britell’s Beale Street music does. It breaks your heart while making you whole again. Simply put, it’s magical. “One of [director Barry] Jenkins’s notes to me on the feeling that he wanted, especially there at the beginning, was this feeling of joy,” Britell said. “What does joy sound like?” It sounds like this.
This March, Britell’s Beale Street score is receiving two editions – one for North America, one for the rest of the world – of a beautiful Deluxe Soundtrack Album vinyl release from Lakeshore Records and Invada Records. Each release features a different vintage period inspired album design and illustration by Midnight Marauder and illustrator Tony Stella in collaboration with Director Barry Jenkins and Composer Nicholas Britell. We’re debuting the exclusive art below.
Pre-sale links for the album are here:
North American Pre-Sale via Lakeshore
Rest Of World Pre-Sale via Invada
And here are the specifics:
Deluxe Soundtrack Album, Score by Nicholas Britell
Two Editions: North America and Rest Of World
2XLP 180 Gram BLACK VINYL
Catalogue #: LKS LP
UPC:
List Price: $29.98
In Store Date: MARCH 2019
Track Listing:
SIDE 1 – 17min
01. Eden (Harlem)
02. The Children of Our Age
03. Mist of a Dream – Birdlegs & Pauline
04. Agape
05. Encomium
06. Eros
SIDE 2 – 20min
07. I Wish I Knew – John Coltrane Quartet
08. Mrs. Victoria Rogers
09. Call Him Fonny / The Tombs
10. Blue in Green (Beale Street Version) – Miles Davis
11. That’s All I Ask – Nina Simone
SIDE 3 – 19min
12. Jezebel
13. Eden (LES)
14. Keepers of the Keys and Seals
15. Hypertension
16. P.B.A.
17. Storge
18. Mama Gets to Puerto Rico
19. Ye Who Enter Here
SIDE 4 – 20min
20. Requiem
21. Philia
22. My Country ‘Tis of Thee – Billy Preston
23. If Beale Street Could Talk (End Credits)
24. Harlem Aria (Bonus Track)
25. This Is Where My Life Is (Bonus Track)
26. New Life (Bonus Track)
27. What Have They Done? (Bonus Track)
28. A Rose in Spanish Harlem (Bonus Track)