Tim Robinson and company are back for an all-new weird, wonderful season of I Think You Should Leave. The surreal, absurd sketch comedy series returns in July, and it’s bringing hot dogs, ghost tours, Corncob TV, and old grandpas who used to be huge pieces of shit. A chaotic new trailer for I Think You Should Leave season 2 can be seen below. Watch it, won’t you?

I Think You Should Leave Season 2 Trailer

I’ll confess that before I Think You Should Leave arrived, I was not aware of Tim Robinson. Robinson didn’t just appear overnight – he was a writer on Saturday Night Live and appeared on Comedy Bang! Bang!, Documentary Now!, the Netflix series The Characters, and more. But I’ve managed to just never see the things he acted in until I Think You Should Leave arrived. The first season dropped with very little fanfare, but thankfully found an audience because it was so damn weird and unique. The comedy on I Think You Should Leave is not for everyone – it’s incredibly strange and overly absurd – but if you’re in tune with its weird charms, you’re in for something overwhelmingly hilarious.

And now here comes season 2! And thank heavens for that. The first season arrived in 2019, and we probably would’ve had season 2 sooner were it not for that pesky pandemic. This season 2 trailer is more or less wall-to-wall clips of people shouting or acting utterly unhinged, and I would expect nothing less. In addition to Tim Robinson, season 2 will also feature Bob Odenkirk, Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, John Early, Julia Butters, Mike O’Brien, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Richardson, and Tim Heidecker. Season 2 promises to “poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.”

Richardson commented on the second season last year, saying, “Tim sent some scripts and I got to look over them and just give my two cents on them, and they’re all so funny. Tim and Zach, they write so well together and it’s just, it’s the funniest stuff you can see.”

The series was created by Robinson and Zach Kanin. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell. Alice Mathias serves as executive producer and directed most sketches alongside Zach Kanin.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 drops on Netflix on July 6.