Have you ever wondered what Pennywise’s lair smells like? You’ll soon have the chance to find out.

An immersive, multi-sensory art installation will begin touring the country this April that will allow visitors to enter the worlds of several of Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s classic horror films, including It, The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more. Read on to learn more about the I Like Scary Movies experience, where you can “see, hear, feel and smell the environment” of these movies.

The photo-friendly installation kicks off in Los Angeles on April 4, 2019 as the first stop of its tour, and it will take visitors inside environments from It: Chapter One, The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Beetlejuice, and The Lost Boys. Here’s a quick description of the experience:

Come play with us as we take you back to The Shining, where you can “sink” into the infamous carpet from the Overlook hotel, before wandering through Beetlejuice’s graveyard on your way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Feel the fear as you enter Freddy’s boiler room from A Nightmare on Elm St. and then revisit The Lost Boys on your way to Pennywise’s lair. After all, we all float down here.

Tickets are $39 and are on sale now at the official website, so if you’re interested in dropping by and checking this out for yourselves, I’d highly recommend locking down your slot before they all sell out. For Los Angeles readers, it appears that the experience is open to the public from Thursday-Sunday for the first three weeks of April, but that’s all that’s available on the website. This is a limited engagement, so those may be the only days to grab tickets before it moves on to the next city.

Warner Bros. has put on events like this in the past – when It: Chapter One came out in 2017, they recreated the film’s Neibolt House on Hollywood Boulevard for a walkthrough experience, and they did something similar for Ready Player One last year. This seems like a slightly different type of thing, though, and we’re aiming to bring you a more detailed report when it opens.

The press release promises “amazing photo opportunities,” so if you want to be the first of your friends to inundate Instagram with pics, you’re going to have to move quickly. As of now, there’s no way to translate the smell of Pennywise’s lair to social media, though – you’ll have to be there in person to get a whiff of that for yourselves.