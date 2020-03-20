Mark Ruffalo is the latest actor to pull double duty in a prestige television series — following the footsteps of James Franco in The Deuce and Ewan McGregor in Fargo — playing identical twins in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo stars as identical twin brothers, one of whom is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, in an intense limited series based on Wally Lamb‘s bestselling novel of the same name. Watch the I Know This Much Is True trailer below.

I Know This Much Is True Trailer

Mark Ruffalo takes aim at the Emmys with his return to TV after a 6-year hiatus. His last TV role was for HBO’s 2014 television film The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, so there’s no reason he won’t get the same awards attention for I Know This Much Is True. And with double the Ruffalo, he has twice the chance.

Ruffalo stars as two identical twin brothers in I Know This Much Is True, a drama based on the 1998 novel by Wally Lamb, which follows the parallel lives of the brothers as one struggles with paranoid schizophrenia and the other desperately tries to care for his brother while dealing with his own trauma. The six-episode series, which is directed entirely by Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, looks intense and riveting — just the kind of meaty drama that Ruffalo revels in. Also starring in the series are Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, and Aisling Franciosi.

Cianfrance executive produces along with Ben Browning & Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, alongside Ruffalo for William Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein, and Jamie Patricof, as co-executive produces.

Here is the synopsis for I Know This Much Is True:

Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this limited series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, played by Mark Ruffalo. A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

I Know This Much Is True premieres on HBO on April 27, 2020.