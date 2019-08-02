It’s been nearly a decade since Patrick Swayze left this world after battling pancreatic cancer for almost two years, so there’s no better time to look back fondly at the life and career of the man who made us swoon with his dance moves, smolders and roundhouse kicks.

I Am Patrick Swayze is a new documentary in the series of films from Paramount Network that look back at some of the late, great Hollywood stars who have left us far too soon. After covering the likes of Heath Ledger, Chris Farley, Richard Pryor, and Paul Walker, the latest installment brings an impressive line-up of Patrick Swayze’s co-stars to eulogize the Dirty Dancing and Ghost star, and even his wife, singer and actress Lisa Niemi partakes in the memories. Watch the I Am Patrick Swayze trailer below for a sneak peek.

I Am Patrick Swayze Trailer

Demi Moore from Ghost; Jennifer Grey from Dirty Dancing; Sam Elliott, Marshall Teague and Kelly Lynch from Road House; Rob Lowe and C. Thomas Howell from The Outsiders; and City of Joy director Roland Joffé all appear in the trailer, praising the actor, breaking down his work and how he approached it, as well as how that shaped his philosophy on life. Meanwhile, his wife Lisa Niemi gets a little more personal in her discussion and memories of Patrick Swayze.



While these kind of documentaries offer a nice tribute to great talents who are no longer with us, very often they are surface-level representations of the subjects without much in the vein of filmmaking style. It’s talking heads, archival footage, and movie clips, and while it’s great to see interviews and footage that may have rarely been seen before, it doesn’t offer much deep insight into the actor’s life as a more expertly produced documentary might. But at least it’s something that fans of the subjects can still enjoy.

I Am Patrick Swayze is premiering today at the San Antonio Film Festival on August 2, but it will debut on the Paramount Network on August 18, which just so happens to be Patrick Swayze’s birthday, at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

You can check out the rest of the documentaries in the I Am series over at the Paramount Network website.