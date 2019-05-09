When humanity has gone extinct, it’s up to a robot simply called Mother (Rose Byrne) to raise a new generation of people to repopulate the Earth. Her first subject grows into a teenage girl (Clara Rugaard) that adores Mother and believes everything she says — until a mysterious stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives at the bunker where she lives and shakes up her entire existence.

A high-concept apocalyptic sci-fi movie, I Am Mother made waves at the Sundance Film Festival where it was picked up by Netflix for release this summer. Watch the first I Am Mother trailer below.

I Am Mother Trailer

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi movies are a dime a dozen, but I Am Mother offers an intriguing new twist on the premise by focusing on the young girl who was raised all her life to believe that life had been wiped out on Earth, and that she was the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by the robot Mother. That is, until Swank’s stranger arrives on the scene and makes her question everything she’s been told. The high concept film than descends into a thriller in which, even as the trailer reveals its many twists, you can never be sure of who is in the right.

/Film’s Ben Pearson raved about I Am Mother when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, writing in his review that it “takes a familiar premise and executes it to near-perfection, with first-time feature filmmaker Grant Sputore aided by a fantastic script, a star-making performance from UK actress Clara Rugaard, a strong supporting turn from Hilary Swank, and a brilliantly realized new robot that instantly cements its status in the pantheon of classic genre creations.”

Here is the synopsis for I Am Mother:

I AM MOTHER is a sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl (Clara Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Rose Byrne), a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. But the pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.

I Am Mother releases on Netflix June 7, 2019.