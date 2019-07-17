Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B all star in Hustlers, a stylish new drama-comedy about a group of strippers who team up to rip off some Wall Street douchebags. In all seriousness, that premise sounds like it could make for the feel-good movie of the year. Watch the Hustlers trailer below.

Hustlers Trailer

I like the style on display in this Hustlers trailer – lots of shadowy cinematography cut through with neon. It’s cool, it’s flashy, it gets the job done. But why do I get the distinct impression that this is going to be one of those movies the internet goes gaga over for months, making all sorts of memes and gifs, only to then ignore the film when it hits theaters? That seems to be an alarming trend when it comes to movies like this – movies with really cool casts that everyone loves. Folks on Twitter (and I guess, uh, Snapchat? Is that still a thing?) go all-in on hype, but once the film in question hits theaters, they stay home. Or worse, pirate it.

All I’m saying here is that if you’re excited about movies like Hustlers, maybe consider going to see them, so studios are encouraged to keep this up. Hustlers is inspired by a true story, chronicled in a New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores”, by Jessica Pressler. You can read it here. The subhead for the story states:

Here’s a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves.

I don’t know how faithful to the true story the film will be. The article goes to some dark places, and I have a feeling the movie is going to avoid that for a more upbeat filmgoing experience, and that’s fine. Sometimes audiences need escapism – provided they actually go to the theater and see the darn movie, that is. Lorene Scafaria wrote and directed Hustlers, with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Jessica Elbaum, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay producing.

Look for Hustlers in theaters September 13, 2019.