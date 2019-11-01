Are we in the midst of the Pacinossance? Al Pacino appears in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman this year, and it looks like he’s just getting warmed up. The actor is also set to star in Hunters, a new Amazon series from creator Jordan Peele. In Hunters, Pacino plays the leader of a team hunting down Nazis living in secret in America in the 1970s. Watch the Hunters trailer below.

Hunters Trailer

I am here for the reemergence of Al Pacino. To be fair, Pacino never really went away. But a lot of the projects he’s been involved with over the last few years have been…not great. But things are starting to turn around. In the wake of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, he’s appearing in Hunters, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Hunters “follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

This sounds like a weird mash-up of The Boys From Brazil and Marathon Man, and I’m all-in. In addition to Pacino, the series features Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, director of Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl and The Current War, helms the pilot.

This is a teaser, so there’s not a whole lot of footage here. But the atmosphere is suitably ominous, and putting Pacino front and center goes a long way to lending things an extra touch of class. Hunters will arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2020.