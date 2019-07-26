Hulu presented panels for the Television Critics Association today. During his opening remarks, SVP of Originals Craig Erwich announced some renewals, new projects and premiere dates.

“Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation,” Erwich said in a press release. “The series we’re presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflect why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work,” Erwich continued.

Find out when Marvel’s Runaways is returning, what Hulu has planned with Amy Schumer and Mahershala Ali, what else is renewed, and when 2019 originals will premiere below.

New Amy Schumer Show

Before she was making hit movies, Amy Schumer spearheaded the sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central. It will be nice to see Schumer in our homes every week again.

Love, Beth will begin Schumer’s first look deal with Hulu. The 10 episode half-hour comedy will feature Schumer as creator, director, writer, executive producer and star. No further details were announced at this time, but Love, Beth is expected to premiere in 2020.

“We’ll be sharing more details abotu the new series in the coming weeks,” Erwich said during his announcement.

Mahershala Ali’s Pre-Blade Role

Marvel just announced two-time Oscar winner Ali as their new Blade, the daywalker. That’s still years away and Marvel doesn’t even have a date for it. First, Ali will appear on season two of Ramy, costarring with creator Ramy Hassan. A press release says Ali was a fan of the show. It’s endearing to see Ali use his clout to support other creators he admires.

“We have one of the greatest dramatic actors of all time getting to flex his comedy muscles,” Erwich said.

Season two is coming in 2020. If you missed the first season, it’s streaming on Hulu now and here is their official synopsis:

“Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that might not believe in an afterlife. In the second season, Ramy will delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam.”

Marvel’s Runaways Keep Running a Third Season

Hulu is continuing development with Marvel. They have four Marvel animated shows on the way and their live-action adaptation of Marvel’s Runaways will have a third season this Christmas. Season three premieres December 13.

Hulu’s press release previews season three thusly:

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

Handmaid’s Tale Will Continue the Fight

As if there were any doubt, Hulu’s most acclaimed and water cooler-y series The Handmaid’s Tale will return for a fourth season. Season three is currently underway.

“The show continually permeates our culture as a symbol of power and protest,” Erich said during his announcements. “The white bonnets and red robes are embraced all over the world. Season three has had a 40% increase in viewership compared to season 2. It should be no surprise to this crowd that we are officially green lighting a fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale today .”

Other Hulu premiere dates include Reprisal on December 6, Dollface on November 15, Wu-Tang: An American Saga on September 4, Looking for Alaska on October 18 and Castle Rock season two this fall.