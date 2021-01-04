Finding the right live television streaming service can be tricky. After all, they don’t all have some of the channels that you otherwise might be accustomed to having through a standard cable subscription. For example, Hulu with Live TV has been missing popular channels like Comedy Central, MTV, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon, TV Land, and more because they didn’t have a deal with ViacomCBS. But that changes today, as Hulu is adding those channels and more to their live TV line-up.

Today, Hulu announced the addition of over a dozen ViacomCBS channels to their live television channel roster. Here are the new channels you’ll now get access to for no additional charge (at least for now):

BET

BET Her

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

Nickelodeon

NickToons

Nick Jr

TeenNick

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

These channels join other ViacomCBS offerings that were already available through Hulu, including CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, The CW, and Showtime. But the new array of offerings is the first time many of these channels have been available on Hulu with Live TV.

In a statement, Ray Hopkins, president of US networks distribution at ViacomCBS, said:

“Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

There currently isn’t a price increase for Hulu with Live TV now that these new channels are available. But when YouTube TV struck a deal to offer these channels, they raised their prices afterwards. Considering Hulu recently raised their price from $55 to $65 late last year, it’s not clear if another price increase is on the horizon or if that price hike was made knowing that this deal was on the way.

Combined with the cost of internet, these live TV subscriptions often cost as much as cable television. But since they come from streaming services, they include a large library of on-demand content as well, so it’s a little more of a bargain. Then again, Comcast offers one of Peacock’s premium tiers for free with cable, so the differences between cable and streaming are decreasing all the time. So much for that whole a la carte model that users have wanted for a long time.