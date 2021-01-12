Are you a college student, or at least pretending to be one? If so, Hulu wants to cut you a sweet deal: 65% off! The streaming service is unveiling a plan that will allow college students to pay only $1.99 per month. It’s part of Hulu’s plan to boost subscription numbers and lock in young viewers with the hopes that said viewers will stick with Hulu even after they graduate. The discount will last as long as the subscriber’s student enrollment status remains verified

Before we dive into this, let me tell you a story, friends. Once upon a time, when movie theaters were still a thing we all went to, my local movie theater offered a student discount. I can’t remember what the exact discount was, but the gist was that if you provided your student ID when buying your ticket, they took a certain percentage off the price. And let me tell you, the fine folks working the box office weren’t really concerned with looking too closely at the student ID. As luck would have it, I still had my old student ID in my wallet for years after I was done with college. So every time I went to the movies I would quickly wave the long-expired card in front of someone’s face and they’d give me the discount. It was glorious.

I tell you that story because it looks like Hulu is now offering a similar discount to college students, although they might be a bit more attentive to your ID than those movie theater workers making minimum wage. According to Hulu, if you head on over here, you have the chance to sign up for a $1.99 college student plan. Here’s how they describe it:

Starting today, eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified. Whether watching the latest episode of a Hulu Original on a study break, bingeing entire seasons of fan-favorite comedies and reality TV, or planning the next roommate movie night, Hulu has something for everyone.

A normal ad-supported plan for Hulu is $5.99 per month, so this is about a 65% discount. Not bad! And Hulu says the discount will hold ” as long as you’re a college student.” Sadly, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to use my “flash your expired college ID” ruse, as Hulu says they’ve “partnered with Sheer ID to verify your student status. You’ll be redirected there to provide your details.” Still, if you’re a current college student, this is a pretty good deal, so act now.