Hugh Jackman is a multi-hyphenate performer: an actor, a singer, a dancer, a greatest showman. Well, he can now add one more label to that list: Guinness World Records holder. The Logan actor may have bid farewell to the superhero that he has played since 2000, but he’s about to get one more thing to remember the adamantium-clawed mutant by — a certificate for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero for his role as Wolverine.

Jackman was awarded the certificate for holding the record of longest career as a live-action superhero, one which he shares with Logan co-star Sir Patrick Stewart. Both have played Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier, respectively, for 16 years and 228 days, starting with X-Men in 2000 and ending with Logan in 2017.

“That’s it, I’ve made it! This is why I got into showbiz, thank you,” Jackman exclaimed when he was given a surprise presentation of the award on ITV’s This Morning by Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records. It’s a sweet celebration that completely takes the actor by surprise. (See the award presentation at the 3:40 mark.)

“When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of Records was it,” Jackman recalled. “My brother and I thought – badminton, you don’t have to play it hard, two nights without sleep — we can definitely do that!”

There’s no question that this is way cooler than badminton. However, if Jackman wants to keep his name in the book, he may have to fight for it a bit. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding, as are other superhero franchises. While X-Men was at the forefront of the superhero movie phenomenon, it’ll be only a matter of time before another actor beats Jackman’s record. Perhaps it would encourage Jackman to don the claws for one last go-around? I kind of doubt it now that Jackman is fulfilling his real dream of singing and dancing through the world on his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour. Just let the man sing and dance all he wants!