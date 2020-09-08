During the last awards season, Adam Sandler jokingly said that if he failed to score an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems, he would “come back and do [a Netflix movie] that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.” Well, The Sandman did not get his Oscar nom, and now we’re about to see if he was really kidding about that deliberately bad Netflix movie. Because Sandler will next be seen in Hubie Halloween, which just revealed its first spine-tingling images.

I like Adam Sandler. By all accounts, he’s a genuinely good guy who cares about his friends. And he can also turn in a good performance from time to time, like Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, or Uncut Gems. Most of the time, though, he tends to make kind of terrible comedies that seem to only exist in order to give Sandler and his pals a working vacation. To his credit, Sandler doesn’t really deny that. What does he care? He’s making money.

The Sandman signed himself a hefty deal with Netflix, and that deal has now brought us Hubie Halloween, a new comedy that features Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark. And now we have our first official images from the film.

Sandler penned the script with Tim Herlihy, and Steve Brill, who directed Sandler flicks Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Sandy Wexler, and the recent Sandler stand-up special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, is behind the camera. In Hubie Halloween, “Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”

Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I think I’m going to have to watch this. I’ll probably live to regret it, but god damn it, how can I resist a very special Sandman Halloween?

Hubie Halloween arrives on October 7.