Drew Struzan has left behind a legacy of some of the most iconic movie posters of all time, with his posters for films like the Star Wars saga, the Back to the Future trilogy, the Indiana Jones series, The Thing, Blade Runner, and more, cementing his status as one of today’s the most influential pop artists. But the movie poster legend is effectively retired, making his last poster for 2015’s The Force Awakens. But one animated franchise has brought Struzan out of retirement.

Struzan has emerged from his four-year retirement to create the new How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World posters, which embody that classic muralistic style that he is famous for.

Drew Struzan How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Posters

Fandango debuted the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World posters by Struzan, which include one poster set at the time of the third installment of the Dreamworks animated film, another that represents the second film with Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his family reunited, and a third poster that depicts young Hiccup and Toothless as they appeared in the first 2010 film.

It’s a sweet way for Struzan to bring it all back full circle. Struzan had created a poster for How to Train Your Dragon 2, which as you can see below, depicts one of the most breathtaking flight sequences of the film.

It’s validating that the How to Train Your Dragon series is what brings Struzan out of his retirement and has resulted in some of his most beautiful images yet. There’s no word on whether Struzan is back in the poster-making business, but for now it seems like a temporary return.

There is no information yet on whether these How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World posters will be available for sale as collectibles. But look forward to seeing Struzan art papering your local movie theater soon.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on February 22, 2019.