Universal has released a new clip and new images from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World following the animated film’s panel at New York Comic Con. The clip doubles down on the emotional burden that this third and final film in the How to Train Your Dragon series carries, taking us back to the beginning, in which Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler) tells a baby Hiccup the story of the hidden world of dragons.

How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Clip

While the first How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer showed us a glimpse of the future, this latest clip takes us back to the past. In a bittersweet clip that reminds us of the tragic death of Stoick in the previous film, we see a younger Stoick regaling baby Hiccup with tales of the hidden world of dragons, and revealing that he too once had a dream of a world where humans and dragons lived in peace. And that dream was closer than he anticipated, with an older Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) ascending to the chiefdom of Berk, where humans and dragons live in harmony. But that harmony will soon be threatened by the “darkest threat their village has ever faced.”

Along with that new clip comes two brand-new images from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with the first image showing Hiccup and Astrid (America Ferrara) standing alongside Toothless, and the second showing an armored Hiccup going into battle alongside Toothless.

Here is the official synopsis for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World:

Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on February 22, 2019.