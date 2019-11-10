Don’t let anyone tell you that animated films aren’t art. Dean DeBlois‘ beautiful How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is getting the art museum treatment with an exhibit coming this month to Los Angeles, featuring more than 200 works of art including sketches, digital renderings, and video installations. Hopefully the exhibit is the kind that welcomes photography and public shows of excessive crying.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a How to Train Your Dragon exhibit featuring more than 200 works of art in the form of sketches, digital renderings, and maquettes, as well as video installations, will be opening this month in L.A.

Curated by Paris-based Art Ludique-Le Museé, The Artistic Journey of The How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy exhibit will display behind-the-scenes peeks, interviews, and art inspired by the beloved DreamWorks films. The exhibit debuted in Paris and then became one of the centerpieces at the 2019 Annecy Film Festival in June. During its month-long installation in Annecy, the exhibit reportedly saw over 20,000 visitors.

The acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon films were praised for their strong characters and emotional core, but stood out from the crowd of family-friendly animated movies thanks to the breathtaking cinematography crafted by visual consultant Roger Deakins. The movies looked and played out like live-action films, but with the benefit of fantastical worlds that can only be done in animation. It’s incredibly validating that those visuals will be getting the spotlight in an art exhibit — and one coming from Paris, the art center of the world, no less.

The exhibit will be at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center for a two-day run on Saturday November 16, 2019 and Sunday, November 17, 2019. Both days will feature a screening accompanied by a Q&A. DeBlois, producers Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold, production designer Pierre-Olivier Vincent, visual effects supervisor Dave Walvoord, head of character animation Simon Otto, and composer John Powell will attend the Q&A on the 16th, while cast members Jay Baruchel and America Ferrara will join DeBlois, Lewis, and Arnold for the Q&A on November 17.