The Falcon and The Winter Soldier already has a solid ending that not only gives us a worthy new Captain America in Sam Wilson, but it also lays the groundwork for some intriguing elements to come with John Walker, Sharon Carter, and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. But a new edition of How It Should Have Ended imagines a couple other paths the series could have taken, including one that brings Captain America back from that moon base at the perfect time.

See how The Falcon and The Winter Soldier should have ended below.

How The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Should Have Ended

First of all, since the Dora Milaje are such formidable opponents, perhaps they should have just kept the shield away from John Walker so we could have avoided drawing out this conflict any further. After all, the vibranium was probably already taken from them to begin with, so they might as well take it back. That might not sit well with Sam Wilson, but he already gave the shield back to the government, so he has to learn that lesson the wrong way.

However, the most interesting angle would have been Steve Rogers returning to Earth from that moon base everyone thinks he’s on. There’s no way old man Steve Rogers would let that dopey, enraged John Walker pick up the shield and toss on the stars and stripes. What we wouldn’t give to see Rogers body slam Walker into oblivion.

In actuality, the fact that Steve Rogers didn’t step in at all makes us wonder exactly what he’s doing. Since Peggy Carter has passed by this point, how is he spending his days? Maybe he really is on the moon.