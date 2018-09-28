Now that Solo: A Star Wars Story is available on digital download, Blu-ray and DVD, you know it’s time to see How It Should Have Ended. Considering the ending of this movie had such a shocking ending, complete with a surprise cameo that no one was expecting, you would think this edition would be ripe with alternate endings. Instead, what we get is two editions of How It Should Have Started, and then an extended, introspective version of How It Should Have Ended.

Find out what we’re talking about by watching How Solo A Star Wars Story Should Have Ended below.

Honestly, I don’t have nearly as much of a problem with how Solo ended as I do with how it started. More specifically, easily the stupidest thing in this movie (and there are a few really dumb decisions) is how Han Solo gets his name. The fact that it was just randomly given to him by some Imperial officer enlisting him for duty is positively ridiculous. Sure, it has ties to the history of immigration, but it completely takes away from the mythology of the character. It’s so on the nose and lazy.

Anyway, the best thing about this edition of How It Should Have Ended is how contemplative it gets about what Star Wars is and how long Lucasfilm can keep this up like this. Plus, there’s that jab about the movie being inexplicably dark after Ron Howard comes in to take over the video.