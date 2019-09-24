Godzilla may have been King of the Monsters this past summer, but the sequel wasn’t quite king of the box office with only $110.5 million pulled in domestically after a budget of $170 million. That’s not necessarily a bomb, but it’s a little disappointing by blockbuster standards. Of course, that won’t stop Godzilla vs Kong from arriving next spring, and it certainly didn’t stop the folks at How It Should Have Ended from pointing out some of the leaps in logic to allow the human plot to unfold in the sequel.

Find out the many ways how Godzilla: King of the Monsters should have ended below.

How Godzilla: King of the Monsters Should Have Ended

It should come as no surprise that nearly all the ways in which Godzilla: King of the Monsters should have ended involve just a little bit of common sense from the human side of the story, which is somehow the most ridiculous part in a movie about giant monsters fighting for global domination. Whether it’s turning off the monster-calling machine at just the right time to stop any nefarious plans from being carried out, or not trying to make a run with the monster-calling machine when you’ll be outrun at every turn, these humans are dumb, dumb, dumb.

However, there is one problem that never seems to be addressed, and that’s why either of the flying enemies of Godzilla, the three-headed Ghidorah or the screeching Rhodan, even bother with fighting Godzilla on the ground. Rhodan might have a somewhat hard time attacking Godzilla without getting close, but Ghidorah can flying and shoot electricity from the sky. Meanwhile, Godzilla’s not flying anywhere, except as imagined in this ludicrous ending by HISHE.