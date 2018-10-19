The ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp was actually one of the most exciting parts of the Marvel Studios sequel. And by the ending, we mean the credits scene that actually tied into the more pressing matters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the folks at How It Should Have Ended make a good point about the mid-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp, which packs an interesting punch, but also doesn’t necessarily make the most sense.

Watch How Ant-Man and the Wasp Should Have Ended below.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp Should Have Ended

Yes, it’s a little weird that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are conducting science experiments casually when there appears to be some kind of galactic threat that just appeared across the country not too long ago. Is no one else concerned that two aliens came out of the sky and got into a huge fight with Iron Man, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange before blasting back into space?

Anyway, the bigger issue here is all the questions that Janet van Dyne still has to answer for after being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years? How the hell does she look so good? How did she make that cloak? What the hell has she been doing this whole time? Most wars don’t even last 30 years, so what the hell has she been doing this whole time? Maybe we’ll find out in next year in Avengers 4.