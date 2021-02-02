Ramin Djawadi, the Emmy-winning composer of HBO’s mega-hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, has booked a return trip to Westeros.

Djawadi has signed on to compose the score for House of the Dragon, the premium cable channel’s upcoming prequel series that follows members of the Targaryen dynasty and is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The composer is only the third person who did significant work on the original show to join the team on House of the Dragon (so far). The other two are George R.R. Martin, who co-created this new series with Ryan Condal (Colony) and wrote the novels on which all Game of Thrones content is based, and Miguel Sapochnik, who directed many of the original show’s biggest episodes and who will serve as a co-showrunner alongside Condal.

Djawadi’s House of the Dragon score should be able to create some cool aural links between the two shows, and it seems like a certainty that we’re going to hear some sort of altered version of the Targaryen theme playing during key moments of the prequel series. Here’s what the Game of Thrones version sounded like, and I’ll be curious to hear if he’ll try to make the new music sound somehow even more ancient to reflect the difference in time period:

Ramin Djawadi also created the Game of Thrones theme music, which has been covered countless times online since 2011. He won two Emmys for his work on the series, specifically for seasons seven and eight.

In 2016, Djawadi announced he would be going on a worldwide tour to conduct the Game of Thrones score live for fans across the globe. Here’s some video from the day that news was announced at the Hollywood Palladium:

Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz), Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown), and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) are set to portray members of House Targaryen in the new show – Considine will take on the crown and play King Viserys Targaryen; Smith will play the dragon-riding heir to the throne, Prince Daemon Targaryen; and D’Arcy is playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is also a dragonrider. Meanwhile, actress Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Sound of Metal) will be playing a politically savvy member of House Hightower, who’s described as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.” Production on House of the Dragon is expected to begin sometime early this year, and HBO says it will premiere in 2022.