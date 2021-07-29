Ridley Scott has some big end-of-the-year plans. Not only does he have the historical epic The Last Duel hitting theaters in October, a month later will see the release of his star-studded House of Gucci. Based on the non-fiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, House of Gucci covers the true story surrounding the Gucci fashion empire, and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and the head of the Gucci fashion house. It also stars two people you’ve never heard of named Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The first House of Gucci trailer awaits you below.

House of Gucci Trailer

It’s going to be weird to talk about House of Gucci. Since this is based on a true story, it’s very easy to learn how the story ends, and what happens to the film’s characters. So does talking about those things constitute a “spoiler”? I’m of the opinion that it does not, but I’m sure someone will disagree with me. In any case, House of Gucci is adapted from the Sara Gay Forden book that covered the case of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. When Gucci was murdered, all eyes eventually turned toward Reggiani, and she was later charged with hiring a hitman to bump off her ex.

Now, Scott’s film will dive into the story, and expand on it, too. Here’s a synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

For more info, here’s the book synopsis – which, again, might contain spoilers. For a true story.

On March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci, heir to the fabulous fashion dynasty, was slain by an unknown gunman as he approached his Milan office. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli–nicknamed “The Black Widow” by the press–was sentenced to 29 years in prison, for arranging his murder. Did Patrizia murder her ex-husband because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all? The Gucci story is one of glitz, glamour, intrigue, the rise, near fall and subsequent resurgence of a fashion dynasty. Beautifully written, impeccably researched, and widely acclaimed, The House of Gucci will captivate readers with its page-turning account of high fashion, high finance, and heart-rending personal tragedy.

House of Gucci Cast

The big draw of House of Gucci probably won’t be the story, nor will it be Ridley Scott in the director’s chair. Instead, it’s the unique cast that’s bound to draw people in – or at the very least get most of the attention. The film featuresLady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto (wearing a heavy amount of make-up that makes him mostly unrecognizable), Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. At one point, Robert De Niro was in talks to join the cast, which would once again reunite him with Pacino. Sadly, that didn’t work out.

In any case, this is a great cast. Lady Gaga proved she had serious acting chops with A Star is Born – but she was also playing a character somewhat similar to herself. I’m very curious to see her stretch and play a different type of character here.

House of Gucci will hit theaters on November 24.