Sony Pictures Animation is celebrating its historic Oscar win by greenlighting…Hotel Transylvania 4. The billion-dollar franchise that features Adam Sandler as a hapless version of Dracula that runs an elite hotel for monsters, will be getting a fourth film. Sony has set the Hotel Transylvania 4 release date for Christmas 2021, three years after last year’s successful Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Hotel Transylvania 4 follows up the summer release of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which brought the sun-averse vampire on board a monster cruise. It’s unclear what the theme for the fourth film will be, but its Christmas block indicates that the franchise will be going back to the cold-weather settings in which it belongs.

Sandler stars as the thick-accented vampire Dracula, the owner of a hotel for monsters which includes his pals Frankenstein (Kevin James) and his bride (Fran Drescher), a werewolf (Steve Buscemi), the invisible man (David Spade), and a hunchback (Jon Lovitz). Selena Gomez stars as Dracula’s sarcastic daughter while Andy Samberg is the clueless humans who falls for her.

The first Hotel Transylvania opened in 2012 to mixed critical reception, but became a massive worldwide hit, raking in $358 million worldwide against a budget of $85 million. The series has since reached a total gross of $1.3 billion, making it Sony Picture Animation’s most lucrative franchise. The studio recently earned the rare achievement of beating out Disney and Pixar with its Best Animated Feature Oscar win for last year’s spectacular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s clear that Sony won’t be abandoning its most profitable franchises in order to focus on Spider-Verse films or boundary-pushing films of its ilk, but if more Hotel Transylvania films mean more time for great Spider-Verse films, that’s fine with me.