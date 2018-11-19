Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald topped the box office this past weekend, and you can bring some of the Harry Potter franchise home with you thanks to Hot Toys.

A new line of collectible figures inspired by the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been announced by the high-end toy manufacturer in the form of sixth scale figures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Each of them come with a great collection of accessories too. Check out both of the Hot Toys Fantastic Beasts figures below.

Hot Toys Fantastic Beasts Figures – Newt Scamander

The movie-accurate collectible is masterfully crafted based on the image of Eddie Redmayne as the eccentric magizoologist Newt Scamander in the movie. This figure features a suit and coat in charcoal gray, multiple leading magical creatures and accessories including Pickett the Bowtuckle, Baby Nifflers, a wand, Nicolas Flamel’s card, a vintage briefcase, and a book which is written by…Newt himself! This Special Edition is only available in select countries and will include a a creature with a penchant for anything shiny – a full grown Niffler!

Newt Scamander costs $251 and you can pre-order it over at Hot Toys right now.

Hot Toys Fantastic Beasts Figures – Gellert Grindelwald

The movie-accurate collectible is masterfully crafted based on the image of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with mismatched eyes and silver short hair sculpture, a sophistically tailored costume that recreates the iconic details, two engraved skulls including a skull with LED light-up function and a skull with detachable string, a magic wand, a Grindelwald’s pendant and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand. This Special Edition is only available in selected countries and will include a fantastic creature Augurey with artificial feathers!

Gellert Grindelwald costs $236 and you can pre-order it over at Hot Toys right now.