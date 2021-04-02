It’s about time Batman Begins got the proper collectible treatment from Hot Toys. Christopher Nolan‘s 2005 film gives The Dark Knight a grounded origin story with Christian Bale taking the mantle of Batman, and now the actor’s likeness is being brought to life in the form of a spectacularly detailed 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys. But that’s not all, because Hot Toys is also relasing a Batmobile that will fit the Batman Begins figure inside of it. Check them out below.

Hot Toys Batman Begins Figure

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Dark Knight trilogy has become a timeless classic for Batman fans worldwide. Sideshow and Hot Toys is pleased to present the Batman Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from Batman Begins as an exclusive item, available only in selected markets! The highly-detailed figure is skillfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Batman in the movie, featuring a head sculpt of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne with amazing likeness; a masked head sculpt with 3 interchangeable lower faces of different expressions; newly developed specialized body; finely tailored Batsuit and cape attached; detail recreations of Batman’s signature gadgets and weapons including Batarangs, a bomb, climbing harness, balaclava, communicator and a figure base.

Along with a totally unmasked face of Bruce Wayne, it’s nice to see that the growling mouth of Christian Bale has a few interchangeable expressions. Watching Bale’s face is almost as fascinating as listening to his growl when he puts on the cape and cowl.

You can pre-order the Hot Toys Batman Begins right now for $255, and it will arrive in the third quarter of 2022.

Hot Toys Batman Begins Batmobile

Based on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, Sideshow and Hot Toys present the super-vehicle Batmobile as a stunning sixth scale collectible vehicle that can be paired with Batman figure to recreate more breathtaking scenes! The highly-detailed collectible has captured Batmobile’s appearance in the movie with extreme precision and outstanding painting applications, complemented with perfectly scaled design and mechanical details throughout its interior and body. Measuring at approximately 73cm in length, it features LED light-up functions throughout the vehicle body; rotatable rubber tires; also more exquisite mechanical features such as slide-open roof panel, and articulated breaking flaps.

Seeing the large-scale vehicles that Hot Toys creates for their figures is never disappointing. The precise sculpting, painting, and details put into their vehicles is truly astounding, and this is no exception. Along with LED light-up functions, the mechanical details of the vehicle itself are something to behold.

The Hot Toys Batman Begins Batmobile is available for pre-order for $625 and it will arrive in the third quarter of 2022.