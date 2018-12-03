You want horror remake news? We’ve got horror remake news for you, baby! Get it while it’s spooky! First: Guillermo del Toro has confirmed he’s working on an American remake of the scary Argentinean horror film Terrified. Then, Halloween director David Gordon Green expresses interest in remaking either Critters or Ghoulies (maybe, he could be joking). And finally, a look at Rob Zombie‘s abandoned remake of The Blob.

Terrified

Terrified is one of the creepiest horror movies in recent memory. This Argentinean export is now streaming on Shudder, and filled with enough scares to keep you on the edge of your seat. Some of the plotting is a bit wonky, but the fright factor is through the roof. In her review of the film, Marisa Mirabal wrote “Terrified is a gory and gruesome gem that solidifies its spooky real estate within the genre we all know and love.”

The horror film works fine on its own, and really doesn’t need an American English-language remake. But we’re getting one anyway. At least we can rest easy knowing it’s in good hands. Guillermo del Toro has confirmed to THR that he’s producing the American remake, and I have no doubt del Toro will make sure the original gets the respect it deserves. In the original, a group of paranormal researchers investigate strange events in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

Ghoulies (Or Critters)

Now that David Gordon Green has saved the Halloween franchise, what does he want to do next? “I’d like to make a little Critters/Ghoulies movie,” he said at a recent Q&A. “When I was a boy I asked my parents for Goonies for Christmas and they gave me a copy of Ghoulies, never gotten over it.”

Ghoulies involved puppet monsters that popped out of the toilet (“They’ll get you in the end!” cried the tagline). Critters dealt with tiny, hairy animals. It’s worth noting that Green could be joking here. And if he’s not joking, he doesn’t say he wants to specifically remake these two films, but rather that he wants to make a movie in the same vein. In other words, he really wants to make a movie about tiny puppet monsters running around. I say go for, David.

The Blob

Almost 10 years ago, Rob Zombie announced he was going to remake The Blob, the 1958 sci-fi horror film later remade in 1988. The movie featured a viscus, ever-growing slab of goo from space that wrecked havoc on earth. Zombie’s take was apparently much, much different – but it never happened. Zombie later said he walked away because he had a bad feeling about working with the producers.

Now, some concept art from Zombie’s never-made film has surfaced, and it certainly looks different. The art comes from artist Alex Horley(via Bloody Disgusting), and certainly indicates Zombie’s approach was different. In the other two Blob films, the blob mostly roams around town, murdering people. In the art, we see what looks like zombies created by the blob, attacking people. There’s also a huge stone monolith that probably has something to do with what’s going on. I have to say, based on the art, this looks pretty damn cool – but who knows how it would’ve actually turned out. See the art below.