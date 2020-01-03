(Welcome to Now Scream This, a column where horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato tell you what scary, spooky, and spine-tingling movies are streaming and where you can watch them.)

Matt: Wow, we did it. We witnessed the 2010s flip to 2020s and can someday tell our grandkids. I’m not one for resolutions, yet the passing of an entire decade makes me want to look forward to betterment at least a wee bit. That’s why I suggested this first “Now Scream This” of a brand new era be about films neither myself nor Chris have seen but will rectify by 2021. Plus I was anticipating my New Year’s Day hangover and didn’t think my analytical wits would be about myself, which, low and behold here we are!

Chris: Happy New Year, I guess! I started off the New Year in a fairly positive mood, and then the entire world went to hell on the second day. But hey, that’s what horror movies are for – escaping the nightmares of the real world for the nightmares of the cinema. In the spirit of trying new things, Matt and I are changing the column up this week and picking movies we haven’t seen, but plan on finally watching this year.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Now Streaming on Shudder/Hulu/Amazon Prime

Matt: One of my favorite topics of debate in horror conversations is the best one-two combo when it comes to originals and sequels. Mine currently stands as [REC] and [REC] 2, but Twitter users were quick to heap plenty of praise onto Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II. I’ll admit that my completionist tendencies haven’t reached the Hellraiser franchise as of yet, which means its time to see if y’all are right about some Cenobite double-whamming. Who knows, maybe my answer to the previously mentioned question will change? Probably not though, since [REC] and [REC] 2 make a perfect combination.

Chris: This is a very exciting list for me, because usually these lists are filled with titles that Matt has seen but I have not. The tables have turned, my friend! Ah ha ha! Anyway, Hellraiser II – pretty good!

Tenebrae

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Italian horror and giallos are a massive blind spot for ol’ Donato. No hiding such truths. Dario Argento’s prolific catalog remains one of my largest mountains to conquer, but it’s time to get those legs in motion. Shudder has more than one Argento option to pick from, and it’s a damn shame that Dracula 3D remains one of my only reference points to Dario’s work (in addition to Suspiria and Deep Red). I know. I’ve been a bad horror fan, only because I entered the game so late in life and without anyone to guide me. I’ve basically been playing a mad catchup game since college ended. Think I’ve done pretty well thus far? Pitter patter, nonetheless.

Chris: You can’t beat early-to-mid-period Argento. Late period Argento, however, should be avoided at all costs.

Lovely Molly

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: I’ve seen Lovely Molly recommended a ton by users on the Twitter machine. That’s my simple answer as to why it’s showing up on this list. I’ve got nothing better for you here. It sounds vaguely reminiscent of The Last Will And Testament Of Rosalind Leigh, another emotionally haunting story (that I watched this year and fell in love with). I’m finally going to do it, y’all. I’m finally going to watch Lovely Molly.

Chris: This is one of my all-time favorite horror movies. A bleak, terrifying portrait of a woman coming completely undone, haunted by her traumatic past…and possibly something else.

Terror Train

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Matt: This past October was an exercise in getting in touch with horror’s 70s and 80s slasher roots, which led to a few Jamie Lee Curtis appearances. You’ve got your Prom Night, Halloween (obviously), but one of her earliest still escapes me: Terror Train. A costume party on a train that turns into a slasher? Working through this Curtis fixation just seems natural. Plus how am I to ignore a Canuxploitation film with a killer who wears a Groucho Marx mask? None of this sounds like a real plot that should exist, so yes, I’m very into checking Terror Train off my list.

Chris: I’ve seen this, but I somehow can’t remember a single thing about it. Always a sign of a good film.

Ginger Snaps

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Matt: I often lament how werewolf movies aren’t releasing as frequently as they should, but how am I to make such claims without seeing every werewolf movie in existence? Ginger Snaps has been on my list for a while, like many, MANY titles I’ve yet to indulge, so it comes into 2020 in my crosshairs. A story of adolescence, metamorphosis, and hairy details. Maybe this will hold me over until Issa López’s in-the-works werewolf western finally releases (we’ve got some time still).

Chris: There should be more coming-of-age werewolf flicks, I say.