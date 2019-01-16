(Welcome to Now Scream This, a column where horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato tell you what scary, spooky, and spine-tingling movies are streaming and where you can watch them.)

Matt: This week on “Now Scream This,” our theme is “Matt’s Really Tired And Needs Something Easy.” Jetlag is for real, and 2019 is already becoming a workload avalanche, so Chris graciously agreed to another freebie selection entry. Thank you, Chris. My sanity and throbbing exhaustion headache are in your debt. Maybe this is the week I’ll finally catch up with my sleep? Although, not while watching the movies listed below.

Chris: While I love the themed editions of Now Scream This, I’m also happy with a nice old grab bag approach. Anything goes! Take your pick! We’ll be back next time with a clever theme that will make you chuckle, say “Mm, that’s clever,” and then forget all about it.

Resident Evil

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Yes. Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil is not only an underappreciated video game adaptation, but stands alone like a mad scientist funhouse stocked with flesh-hungry infected employees. The inaugural incarnation of Milla Jovovich’s franchise-dominant Alice, where she earns every damn sequel no matter how dodgy future titles register. You get a little grunt-tough Michelle Rodriguez, some laser slice-and-dice security measures, zombie wall clingers with saliva-slick tongues – in my opinion, a proper representation of Resident Evil canon in a contained outbreak setting. It’s no Resident Evil: Apocalypse – forever my favorite – yet serves as the “Patient Zero” for this widespread horror culture phenomenon.

Chris: Of all the Resident Evil movies, this is the only one I actually remember – even though I’ve seen several. That has to count for something, right?

The Faculty

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Robert Rodriguez’s schoolyard bodysnatcher invasion flick The Faculty is quintessential late 90s horror content. Punk goths, dweeby nerds, and jocks must settle their clique-ish differences when teachers reveal themselves as extraterrestrial invaders. Usher Raymond, Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood, and Jordana Brewster among the students. Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, Robert Patrick, and Jon Stewart their inhuman instructors. Study sessions turn to survival plotting once it’s revealed that a homemade ecstasy drug kills the wiggly creatures taking over Herrington High School. Detached heads, “hive” queens, and mixtapes full of alt-rock teenage angst – a solid “B” flick in the best way.

Chris: 15-year-old Chris had a major crush on Clea DuVall in this movie when it hit theaters in 1998. The Faculty is a lot of fun, although I think the ending – where characters we’ve seen slaughtered are still alive and well – is a bit of a cop-out.

Bloodsucking Bastards

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Matt: As the resident “workspoitation” stooge around these parts, Brian James O’Connell’s Bloodsucking Bastards deserves to be talked about as much as Mayhem or Severance. Sure, metaphors aren’t thinly veiled – vampires proving themselves master salespeople – but O’Connell’s command of tone does horror workplace comedy right. Doesn’t hurt to have a cast that includes Fran Kranz, Pedro Pascal, Joey Kern, Emma Fitzpatrick, and other suited-up flesh sacks. One by one employee being to morph, slaving away with a thirst for profits (and gore). One of the goofier underrated analogies when it comes to corporate greed, but a through-and-through Donato party pick.

Chris: One of these days, I’ll have seen every entry on Matt’s list. This is not that day.

Shaun Of The Dead

Now Streaming on Netflix

Matt: Do I even need to waste typed words on why Edgar Wright’s Shaun Of The Dead is a masterful zombie comedy? Five stars. Edgar Wright ever the cobbler of bromance, romance, intestines-spun flesh tearing, whip-pan edits, bar defense needle drops – any tier of horror fan’s seen Shaun Of The Dead by now. Right? Even so, streamability will be responsible for countless repeat watches because that’s the power of Simon Pegg’s loser who finds meaning during England’s unforeseen apocalypse. Forever in my rotation when hungering for a comfort horror watch guaranteed to turn my frown upside down.

Chris: After An American Werewolf in London, Shaun of the Dead is the greatest horror-comedy of all time. If you don’t agree, well, you’re wrong.

The Battery

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Clocking in as my lowest of budget indie recommendations this week is Jeremy Gardner’s The Battery. A low-fi zombie survival story unafraid of “character study” labeling that uses undead attackers in lesser roles than, say, Shaun Of The Dead. Ben (Gardner) and Mickey (Adam Cronheim) hit the road as a pitcher/catcher tandem with living on their mind, as they go on to encounter other survivors including a bit part by Larry Fessenden. Two friends, certain death, and how their relationship evolves throughout their road trip from hell.

Chris: Oh look, another movie I haven’t seen. Cool. Guess I’ll go eat some glass.