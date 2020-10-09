Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are in trouble in Horizon Line, a contained thriller that traps the two leads on a single-engine plane over the ocean. When the pilot dies of a heart attack, our heroes have to find a way to land the plane while surviving all sorts of aerial dangers. It looks like fun, silly film that could serve as a nice distraction from our own hellish reality! Watch the Horizon Line trailer below.

Horizon Line Trailer

I am terrified of flying. I’ve gotten slightly better at it, but I’m pretty sure I’ll never feel 100% comfortable. I know the statistics by heart; I know that flying in an airplane is much safer than driving in a car. And yet, every time I get on a plane, my mind races with thoughts of crashing. It’s not that I’m afraid of dying; I’m just afraid of not being in control.

Horizon Line looks like a film tailor-made to tap into my fears (although I’ve never been on a single-engine plane). In the movie, two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) “discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.”

Horizon Line was directed by Mikael Marcimain and written by Josh Campbell & Matthew Stuecken, who also co-wrote the surprisingly great 10 Cloverfield Lane. Will Horizon Line be as good? I don’t really know. Forcing Allison Williams to deliver lines like, “Let’s get off this plane!” don’t exactly promise greatness, but hey – this looks fun, in a silly sort of way. It’s the type of high-concept, mid-budget thriller that I’d like to see more of, so I’ll be happy to give this thing a chance. And hey, Keith David is in this thing! Granted, it looks like he dies almost immediately, but I’m always up for some Keith David, no matter how small the part.

There’s no release date yet – just a promise that the film is “coming soon.” In the meantime, enjoy the poster below.