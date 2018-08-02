There have been countless adaptations of Peter Pan over the years, but undoubtedly the most beloved take on J.M. Barrie’s classic fantasy is actually a sequel from director Steven Spielberg.

Hook takes the story of Peter Pan and basically forgets about the whole thing. Well, at least it makes it so that Peter Pan himself has forgotten all of his adventures in Neverland, opting to become a stressed out, grumpy business man named Peter Banning played by a totally clean shaven Robin Williams. But when Peter is forced to go back to Neverland to save his kidnapped children from Captain Hook, we get a magical adventure full of child abandonment and neglect, depressed pirates, and perpetual war between adults and kids. You know, a real family film perfect for the Honest Trailers treatment.

Watch the Hook Honest Trailer

As a child of the 1990s, Hook will always hold a special place in my heart, mostly because I wanted nothing more than to skate around that cool wooden, sailboard track with a triple mohawk like that cool bro Rufio. But when you look back at this movie as an adult, you’ll notice some odd character dynamics that make Peter Pan’s history a little disturbing.

For example, I never really understood the oddity that was the relationship between Peter and Wendy when each of them were much older. While Peter and Wendy had their adventures, the latter grew up and had children of her own. But Peter stayed young and then suddenly had the hots for her granddaughter, kissed her while she slept, and then became Wendy’s adopted grandson. Uhhh, what the hell? How is this a kids movie?

Even so, this movie is a favorite from my childhood, and just because it’s Steven Spielberg’s least favorite movie from his filmography doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy how incredible Dustin Hoffman is as Captain Hook and how dedicated Robin Williams was to the role by shaving almost all of his body hair.