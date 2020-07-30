He’s known as the In and Out Bandit, and you won’t sully his good name. Liam Neeson may have declared himself done with action back in 2017, but you can’t retire those particular set of skills. And now the upcoming thriller Honest Thief has got Neeson back where we want him: behind a phone, making threats in his wonderfully gravelly voice. Neeson stars as a reformed bank robber in a movie from Ozark co-creator Mark Williams, who gets unjustly framed for murder and must clear his name. Watch the Honest Thief trailer below.

Honest Thief Trailer

It seems like all the B-movie thrillers starring big-name stars are coming out of the woodwork during this pandemic, but no one can beat the king of elevated B-movie thrillers, Liam Neeson. Six years after he finished rescuing his daughter in the Taken franchise, Neeson must now rescue…his reputation. The Oscar-nominated actor stars in The Honest Thief as a reformed bank robber known as the “In and Out Bandit” (yes, really), who falls in love with a woman (Kate Walsh) and decides to turn himself into the police for a second chance at life. But that second chance is taken from him (haha get it) when two corrupt cops (Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney) decide to steal his money and frame him for the murder of an FBI agent. Also starring in the film are Robert Patrick as a good cop, and Jeffrey Donovan and Jasmine Cephas Jones (fellow Hamilton alum alongside Ramos).

Honest Thief is written and directed by Ozark co-creator Mark Williams, who also helmed the 2016 Gerard Butler drama A Family Man. It’s produced by Williams, Myles Nestel, Tai Duncan, Craig Chapman, and Jonah Loop.

Here’s the official synopsis for Honest Thief:

They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. From the co-creator of Emmy-nominated series Ozark, thriller Honest Thief showcases Liam Neeson in a heartfelt tale of redemption, packed with fights, chases and explosions centered on one man’s mission to make things right for the sake of love.

Honest Thief is set to be released on October 9, 2020.