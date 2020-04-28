Something is very wrong with Janelle Monáe. In the upcoming second season of the mystery drama series Homecoming, Monáe’s character wakes up in a boat with no memory of who she is. But as she embarks on a search for her identity, she finds herself uncovering the mysterious workings of a strange wellness company. A wellness company with an insidious connection to the “treatment center” at the center of Homecoming season 1. And a few more connections to the first season of the acclaimed Amazon series pop up in the intriguing first Homecoming season 2 trailer.

Homecoming Season 2 Trailer

The first season of Homecoming was based on a popular podcast, which followed a therapist (played by Julia Roberts in the Amazon series) who attempts to recall what transpired at a treatment center for veterans that she was overseeing. Monaé takes the lead in Homecoming season 2, which isn’t an anthology like other recent podcast adaptations, but a loose continuation of the first season.

Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, the veteran being treated by Roberts in season 1, who finds himself entangled in an even more sinister program at the Geist Group, a strange wellness company that Monaé’s character investigates. Hong Chau also returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous employee at the Geist Group.

New cast members this season include Chris Cooper as the company’s eccentric founder Leonard Geist and Joan Cusack as a mysterious military woman named Francine Bunda. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) takes over directing duties from Sam Esmail for all episodes of Season 2.

Here’s the official synopsis for Homecoming Season 2:

The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. The second season finds Stephan James reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder. Joining the cast for season Two are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Homecoming season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 22, 2020.