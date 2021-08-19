(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Did you know there have already been five Home Alone movies? Sure, some of them have been direct-to-video, but still: that’s the sign of a company realizing a property has name recognition and doing whatever it can to capitalize on that. Enter Disney, the new owners of all things Home Alone. It didn’t take long for the Mouse House to decide to keep the party going, so now this franchise is getting a sixth entry – albeit one with a slightly different approach that previous installments. Here’s what we know about Home Sweet Home Alone so far.



Home Sweet Home Alone Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Home Sweet Home Alone will be available to view on November 12, 2021. The film is a Disney+ original, so it will only be accessible through that streaming service and will not be released in theaters.

What is Home Sweet Home Alone?

This is not a direct remake of the original Home Alone from 1990, but you can clearly see the DNA of that original idea in this version. Early rumors claimed the film would be about a young boy who steals something from a couple and goes to war with them, but it sounds like the premise is actually the reverse of that. The story will follow Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.”

Home Sweet Home Alone Director, Writers, and More

The script for the Home Alone reboot is coming from Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidel, two of the writers of the popular David S. Pumpkins sketch and the creators of the sketches in which Kate McKinnon is abducted by aliens. Dan Mazer (Borat, Who Is America?) is going to direct, and Hutch Parker (Logan) and Dan Wilson (Patriots Day) are on board as producers. John Debney (Iron Man 2) composed the score, and Mitchell Amundsen (Transporter 2, Premium Rush) is the cinematographer.

Home Sweet Home Alone Cast

The film stars Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) as Max, Ellie Kemper (The Office) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) as Max’s parents, Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Devin Ratray (Home Alone), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Chris Parnell (Archer).