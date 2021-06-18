Three Star Wars veterans will soon be immortalized with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There’s Ewan McGregor, who is set to reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Disney+ series; the late Carrie Fisher, who played General Leia Organa across two trilogies of films; and Ming-Na Wen, whose Star Wars credits include The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett.

But these three performers aren’t the only ones being memorialized with stars on the tourist-heavy streets of Hollywood. Check out the full list of 2022 inductees below.



Nerdist points us to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website, where it was recently revealed that the Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has chosen a new batch of names to be emblazoned on stars along “the world’s most famous walkway.” For those who don’t know, the Walk of Fame encompasses multiple blocks around the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, and includes names of actors, musicians, directors, radio personalities, and more.

Who Else is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Here’s the full 2022 class of inductees:

Movies: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

Television: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson

Music: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous)

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., and Angelica Vale

Radio: Richard Blade

Sports Entertainment: Michael Strahan

In keeping with tradition, each member of the class of 2022 will get a big ceremony in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre – assuming they actually want to participate, of course. Each recipient actually has two years to schedule a star ceremony, and if they aren’t interested or more than two years elapses, their selection status expires.

Side note: did you know it costs a lot of money to get a star on the Walk of Fame? As of 2020, the price tag was $50,000 – although those costs are frequently covered by the film studio or company that’s associated with whatever big project the recipient is promoting at the moment.