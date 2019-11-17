Nothing says Christmas like another cheesy addition to Netflix’s bottomless well of holiday movies. Holiday Rush has everything you expect of a Netflix holiday movie: impeccably groomed actors, a sweet romance, twinkle lights, and lots and lots of scarves. But Holiday Rush, which stars Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green brings in one more holiday staple: Christmas music. Or at least, the radio stations that endlessly replay the holiday music you know you have been singing along to since November started. Watch the Holiday Rush trailer below:

Holiday Rush Trailer

Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green are the impossibly good-looking couple at the center of Holiday Rush, which follows a handsome widowed radio DJ (Malco) and his producer (Martin-Green) after he is abruptly fired from his cushy job at a popular radio station. Left to take care of his four spoiled children, Malco’s Rush Williams must downsize and reconnect with the spirit of Christmas.

Leslie Small directs Holiday Rush, which also stars Deon Cole, Amarr M. Wooten, La La Anthony, Andrea-Marie Alphonse, Selena-Marie Alphonse, Alysia Livingston, Deysha Nelson, Roscoe Orman, Malika Samuel, Tamala Jones, and Darlene Love

Here is the synopsis to Holiday Rush:

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

Holiday Rush hits Netflix on November 28, 2019.