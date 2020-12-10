For years now, fans have clamored for a sequel to the box office bomb Hocus Pocus. They’re getting it. Today, during the Disney Investor Day event, the House of Mouse confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 will be headed to Disney+ from director Adam Shankman. The original film came out in 1993, and while it was not a hit at first, it’s developed a passionate cult following.

In the original film, “After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.”

The movie earned mixed reviews in 1993, and actually lost Disney $16.5 million at the box office. But in the year’s since, the fandom around Hocus Pocus has only grown bigger and stronger.