A refugee story turns into a full-blown nightmare in His House, a new Netflix horror film from director Remi Weekes. The story follows a young refugee couple from South Sudan who moves to a small English town and begins to experience some sort of “unspeakable evil.” It’s a tad vague, all in the name of keeping the shocks and jolts fresh, but the His House trailer below is plenty effective as-is.

His House Trailer

His House premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and after watching this trailer, I’m sad I missed it. Thankfully, I’ll be able to see it sooner rather than later, as it’s headed to Netflix at the end of October. In His House, “After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.”

His House comes from writer-director Remi Weekes, who said at Sundance:

“For many of us who aren’t white British growing up in England, we always find ourselves torn between wanting to assimilate to fit into the primary culture and then the other side that wants to rebel and pull away from it and discover what is our place and our home. I felt that was a good starting place for this kind of story. I love movies and I love storytelling and always felt that if I could infuse the ideas I had growing up with the kind of movies I like, that would be the kind of space I’d like to make films in.”

The director added: “The two characters are from South Sudan, the Dinka tribe, so we did a lot of research into them. A lot of the ideas and myths within the film are based on the stories that are popular there. It was really fun to research. We went through the scripts again and again in terms of language and food and just little things that will butt against British things and Britishness. I think we’ve been very good in the West to sell a fantasy of what the West is and it’s really convincing. For many people who come to England, they feel like, ‘Oh, this is it!’ And that’s always very fascinating.”

Starring Sopé Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, and Matt Smith, His House is headed to Netflix on October 30. Here’s hoping it finds an audience and doesn’t just get lost in the shuffle.