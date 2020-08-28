The next chapter of His Dark Materials is unfolding. HBO has released the trailer for the second season of His Dark Materials, the series adaptation of Philip Pullman’s acclaimed fantasy trilogy of the same name. The trailer takes us into new worlds to meet new friends and monsters, but most importantly, it gives us a new look at grungy Andrew Scott. Watch the His Dark Materials season 2 trailer below.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer

The first season of His Dark Materials was imperfect, but you can’t fault the show for its ambition to tackle one of the most challenging children’s fantasy novels. You could tell that the series was eager to get to the good stuff, where that alternate worlds and spectral monsters finally come into play. And while the glimpses we see of the monstrous Spectres and the otherworldly city of Cittàgazze are a little muted (as is kind of expected for a BBC co-production), it’s still pretty darn exciting.

The second season adapts the story of The Subtle Knife, which finds Lyra (Dafne Keen) wandering a strange deserted city, where she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world running from a “troubled past.” There’s lots of talk about the worlds being forever changed and fate, but that kind of doom-and-gloom stuff isn’t as interesting as seeing Ruth Wilson rip through the scenery as the breakout villain, Mrs. Coulter, and seeing Hot Priest himself (Scott) show up as a mysterious cloaked adventurer. We also get our first look at the Spectres, which look – a little disappointingly – like the smoke monster from Lost.

Also starring in His Dark Materials season 2 are Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

Here is the synopsis for His Dark Materials season 2:

Debuting this November, the second season of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

His Dark Materials season 2 premieres on HBO and HBO Max this November.