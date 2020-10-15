HBO has released the full trailer for His Dark Materials season 2, and it’s making me regret not carving out enough time to watch the first season when it was airing. Season 2 of the Philip Pullman adaptation looks even bigger, more thrilling, and more expensive than the impressive-looking first season – and of course, it also helps to have Andrew Scott (Fleabag) as a new cast member. Check out the latest trailer below.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer

This season adapts the second book in Pullman’s series, The Subtle Knife, which sees Lyra (Dafne Keen) on the run and running into a boy named Will (Amir Wilson), who is from our world. There’s lots of talk of traversing worlds in this trailer, and aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) is hot on the kids’ trail, coming face to face with Andrew Scott’s new character along the way. (Don’t forget that Scott’s character has a daemon that will be voiced by his Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.) Ruth Wilson‘s Mrs. Coulter is also on a quest to find Lyra, and her character’s arc seems like the most fascinating of the bunch.

“She does such horrific things that you really need to balance that with potential reasons why,” Wilson said of her character’s journey throughout the second season. “And we know by season 3, we see her as a completely different person. So you need to find the journey through the three seasons to see why she gets where she is by the end of the books. It’s much more about self-discovery, she’s on her own a lot in season 2. It’s more about her relationship with herself and her monkey.”

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living?—?and the dead?—?in their hands.

His Dark Materials season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on November 16, 2020.