His Dark Materials season 2 premiered on HBO this Monday, and as the first episode’s credits rolled, we got a tease of what to expect in the weeks ahead. And per the new His Dark Materials season 2 trailer: lots more action, intrigue, devastating wars, and a former Hot Priest, now Hot Explorer Shaman Man. That’s right, Fleabag star Andrew Scott is making his long-awaited debut as Stanislaus Grumman, AKA John Parry, the explorer from our world who has somehow made his way into Lyra’s. And he’s just one of the many new characters who will be joining season 2 of His Dark Materials. Watch the new His Dark Materials season 2 trailer below.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer: Weeks Ahead

Though the first episode of the second season of His Dark Materials was a little shaky, HBO’s teaser for the rest of the season gives us a good taste of the new and improved season 2. Our two protagonists Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) are finally united and exploring our Oxford, but facing up against a dangerous foe, Ariyon Bakare‘s Lord Boreal, who is forming an ominous alliance with Mrs. Coulter (the tremendous Ruth Wilson). And there’s the major subplot of the oppressive Magisterium going to war with the witches, lots of explosions, etc. But then we have the fun stuff: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Scott on a quest for a mythical weapon in a hot air balloon.

It’s a good tease for the second season of His Dark Materials, which I wrote in my review “is a veritable feast of breathtaking visuals and thrilling adventure,” and a vast improvement over the tonally uneven season 1. The show has finally become confident in its own skin as a religious fantasy epic, and its stronger second season should win over any fans that were uncertain after its first season.

His Dark Materials continues airing its 8-episode season Mondays on HBO.