Strange new worlds are coming our way in His Dark Materials season 2, which has just set its premiere date for this November. HBO has announced the His Dark Materials season 2 premiere date alongside the release of an otherworldly new poster featuring the main cast and a lot of bird wings.

His Dark Materials season 2 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on November 16. The second season of the BBC/HBO series adapting Philip Pullman’s beloved His Dark Materials trilogy is set to adapt the second book in the series, The Subtle Knife, which expands the world (or worlds) monumentally and brings together lead characters Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson). Here is the official synopsis for His Dark Materials season 2:

Season two of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Both Lyra and Will feature prominently in the new poster for His Dark Materials released by HBO, placed in the middle and flanked by supporting characters played by Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal, and season 2 newcomer Andrew Scott as the mysterious adventurer John Parry. Ruta Gedmintas‘ witch Serafina Pekkala and other season 2 newcomer Jade Anouka, who plays witch queen Ruta Skadi also appear at the top of the poster. Also joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp and Simone Kirby.

See the poster below.

There are a curious number of wings throughout this poster, which I assume are a nod to the angelic beings who will later appear in this series (though not until the end of the book, as far as I remember) and the divine plot of which they are a part of. Or more likely, it’s a reference to the major plot line of the season, which will revolve around the Torre degli Angeli, or the tower of angels, in the parallel world city of Cittàgazze, where Lyra and Will first meet and spend the majority of the season. The tower can be seen at the top of the poster, emerging as if from Will’s head.

It’s a poster chock full of imagery nodding to events in the books, which will certainly get book readers excited for the oncoming season (hype that is sorely needed after a somewhat uneven first season). But regardless, it suggests that the team behind His Dark Materials, namely executive producer Jane Tranter and writer Jack Thorne, are ready to tackle some of the most exciting elements of the books.

His Dark Materials season 2 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9 P.M. ET.