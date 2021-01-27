No matter how widely covered a topic is, there’s always an untold story lurking under the surface. FX Networks’ upcoming documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered hopes to unearth several of those stories, turning its lens on several larger-than-life figures who have been key players for a long time and helped pull the strings in the rap community. Check out the latest trailer below.



Hip Hop Uncovered Trailer

The six-part documentary series follows five of hip hop’s most influential and important behind the scenes players: former gang member James “Bimmy” Antney; Deb Antney, a music executive who launched Nicki Minaj’s career and whom you may recognize from her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta; Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant, who many suspect may have been involved with the assassination of Tupac Shakur (though he denies that allegation); Big U, a former L.A. gang leader who has since founded an organization to help L.A. kids stay off the streets and out of gang life; and rapper Trick Trick from the Goon Sqwad.

Rashidi Natara Harper serves as a director on the series. His previous work includes music videos for Montell Jordan in the 1990s, several short films, a 2001 short film called Date From Hell that starred Jamie Foxx, a TV series about New Jack City director Mario Van Peebles’ attempt to create an eco-friendly house called Mario’s Green House, and a documentary about the making of a 2020 Netflix film called Sneakerheads. Malcolm Spellman, whose credits include Empire and Marvel’s upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, executive produced this show.

Here is the official synopsis:

From executive producer Malcolm Spellman and Oscar® and Emmy®-winning production company Lightbox, comes Hip Hop Uncovered, an examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop. Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it. Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.

Hip Hop Uncovered premieres on FX on February 12, 2021, and will be available in the “FX on Hulu” section of that streaming service the very next day.