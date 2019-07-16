Yet another Haunting of Hill House actor is coming back for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played the troubled Luke in Hill House, will join fellow Hill House alum Victoria Pedretti in the second season of Netflix’s anthology series from Mike Flanagan. At this point, Flanagan should just go ahead and give the people what they want: the entire Hill House cast back in new roles.

The Wrap reports that Oliver Jackson-Cohen is up for more Haunting. The Haunting of Hill House (loosely) adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, and told an entirely self-contained story in the process. Since there was no more Hill House to explore, Netflix and creator Mike Flanagan decided to go the anthology route. As a result, season 2 will focus on an entirely new ghost story – this one based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw. Jackson-Cohen was recently revealed to be joining another horror property: he has the titular role in Leigh Whannell’s upcoming remake of The Invisible Man.

In season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti plays “a governess named Dani who takes care of two very unusual children.” There’s no word yet on Jackson-Cohen’s character. The Turn of the Screw follows a governess who begins to suspect the large mansion she’s now working at is haunted. But are the ghosts really there, or part of her fevered imagination? The story was previously adapted into the excellent 1961 chiller The Innocents.

There’s a pretty good chance Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti won’t be the last Hill House residents to move into Bly House. Carla Gugino, who played the doomed mother of Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti’s characters, previously stated that she had had conversations with Mike Flanagan about returning as well. “We’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow. All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does,” Gugino said. As a big fan of Hill House and its cast, I’d be fine if Flanagan just went ahead and brought back everyone in new roles, similar to what American Horror Story has been doing over the years with its anthology format.

Flanagan is returning to the show with longtime producer Trevor Macy. “Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake,” the pair said. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive in 2020.