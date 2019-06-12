The Haunting of Hill House season 2, officially called The Haunting of Bly Manor, will tell an all-new tale of terror for Netflix audiences, adapting the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw. And while the characters from Hill House won’t be back, at least one of the actors might. Carla Gugino, who gave a memorable performance in Hill House and has worked with Hill House creator Mike Flanagan before, has hinted that she might return in an all-new role.

Speaking with The Wrap, Carla Gugino confirmed she’s been having conversations with Mike Flanagan about a role in The Haunting of Bly Manor. “Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” the actress said, adding: “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow. All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does.”

I’d love if Gugino came back in a new role. In fact, I’d love it if Flanagan brought the entire cast of the first season back in new roles – similar to what American Horror Story does with its anthology format. The cast of the first season was stellar, and I’m sure Flanagan could find parts for them somewhere in this new season.

While season one adapted Shirley Jackson’s iconic haunted house novel The Haunting of Hill House, season 2 will take inspiration from The Turn of the Screw. Few details are known at this time, but it’s safe to assume the show will take liberties with the source material – just as it did with season 1. In The Turn of the Screw, a governess goes to care for two children in a big, spooky house – and begins to suspect it’s haunted. The story is ambiguous about whether or not the ghosts are real, or if they’re all in the main character’s mind. The tale was previously adapted into the excellent 1950 film The Innocents.

Gugino previously worked with Flanagan on the Netflix adaptation of Gerald’s Game, and it’s clear she and the filmmaker have a great working relationship. If she is indeed talking with him about season 2, we’re hoping she’ll be appearing in The Haunting of Bly Manor in at least some capacity.

There’s no premiere date set yet, but The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix in 2020.