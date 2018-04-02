Seth Rogen and his funny, famous friends got together for a good cause, and now Netflix is beaming it into your home. Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity combines stand-up, sketches and music with the hopes of raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support. Watch the Hilarity for Charity trailer below.

Funny people coming together for a good cause is an age-old tradition. Jerry Lewis used to host telethons to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Comic Relief used to assemble huge names in comedy to raise funds to help those in need, particularly America’s homeless. And then there’s Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity. Founded in 2012 by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, Hilarity for Charity serves as “a resource for the millennial generation, to help bridge the gap in understanding the landscape of Alzheimer’s disease. Today, HFC is dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support through the engagement of millennials.”

The latest Hilarity for Charity live event was filmed recently in Los Angeles, and Netflix is going to stream it for all to see. Ahead of the Netflix debut, here’s the Hilarity for Charity trailer.

Hilarity for Charity Trailer

The latest Hilarity for Charity comedy special features a line-up that includes Ike Barinholtz, Alison Brie, Michael Che, Sacha Baron Cohen, James Corden, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Sarah Silverman, and Michelle Wolf, with performances by Post Malone and The Muppets. That’s a pretty killer line-up (especially The Muppets).

“We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that has touched so many families including my own,” said Lauren Miller Rogen. “Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause. I am so thrilled to be able to share this year’s show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and are proud to have them as a partner.”

Hilarity for Charity debuts on Netflix on April 6, 2018.