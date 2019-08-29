The year may not be over yet, but the numbers for determining the highest paid actors and actresses are calculated at the midpoint of each year. This year, Dwayne Johnson landed at the top of the list of the highest paid actors while Scarlett Johansson topped the list of highest paid actresses. Find out how much they made and who else ended up on each list below.

Forbes is the one behind the lists of the highest paid actors and actresses. We’re not sure why they determine these lists in the middle of the year, opting to count earnings from June 1, 2019 through June 1, 2019, but here we are.

Scarlett Johansson topped the list of actresses with earnings totaling $56 million. Her total was helped considerably by the fact that she raked in about $35 million as a backend payment from the $2.8 billion grossed by Avengers: Endgame. Johansson topped the list last year, but there are some big changes to the overall list this year.

The top ten highest paid actresses of 2019 include the additions of The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss and Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie. Plus, all 10 of the actresses earned a total of $314.6 million between last year and this year. That’s 69% more than what all of the actresses earned last year, and while that’s a great stride for actresses striving for equal pay, it’s still a good chunk behind the cumulative $588.3 million earned by the highest paid actors of the year.

Speaking of which, Dwayne Johnson was the highest paid actor of 2019. The wrestler turned international superstar earned a total of $89.4 million over the past year. A big part of that comes from his impressive $23.5 upfront salary for starring in Jumanji: The Next Level, giving him his highest payment yet. But Johnson also gets paid a hefty seven figure sum for his own Under Armour line of products that includes clothing, shoes and headphones. Oh, and Ballers earns him $700,000 per episode.

All that was enough for Dwayne Johnson to stay above Avengers: Endgame co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. in the #2 and #3 spots respectively. Plus, fellow Marvel stars Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd landed on the list thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic as well.

You can get the complete lists of the highest paid actors and actresses, including how much they earned, below. It should be noted that, according to Forbes, earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. All figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers (generally 10%, 15% and 5%, respectively) are not deducted.

The World’s Highest-Paid Actresses Of 2019

10. Ellen Pompeo – Earnings: $22 million

9. Charlize Theron –Earnings: $23 million

8. Margot Robbie – Earnings: $23.5 million

7. Elisabeth Moss – Earnings: $24 million

6. Kaley Cuoco – Earnings: $25 million

5. Jennifer Aniston –E arnings: $28 million

4. Nicole Kidman – Earnings: $34 million

3. Reese Witherspoon – Earnings: $35 million

2. Sofia Vergara – Earnings: $44.1 million

1. Scarlett Johansson – Earnings: $56 million

The World’s Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019

10. Will Smith – Earnings: $35 million

9. Paul Rudd – Earnings: $41 million

8. Chris Evans – Earnings: $43.5 million

6. Adam Sandler (tie) – Earnings: $57 million

6. Bradley Cooper (tie) – Earnings: $57 million

5. Jackie Chan – Earnings: $58 million

4. Akshay Kumar – Earnings: $65 million

3. Robert Downey Jr. – Earnings: $66 million

2. Chris Hemsworth – Earnings: $76.4 million

1. Dwayne Johnson – Earnings: $89.4 million