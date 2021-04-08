Hello, this is the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Trailer: The Trailer Post. That’s right – we’re giving you the trailer for the second season of the musical TV series that’s based on High School Musical. Got that? Good, let’s continue. The second season returns to East High, where the East High Wildcats are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical. Singing ensues. Watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 trailer below, won’t you?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Trailer

Every time I have to write out the title High School Musical: The Musical: The Series I twitch just a little bit. Look, I get it – and it’s actually pretty funny. But there’s a part of my brain that simply can’t comprehend that title, as if it were some Lovecraftian monster from beyond the cosmos that broke my brain. And now, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back for an all-new season.

In season 2, “the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.” The cast includes returning actors Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

And season 2 is also bringing in some new faces as well. Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) is Zack, “the new drama teacher at East High’s rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City”; Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) as Howie, “a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red’s family’s pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices”; and Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Lily, “an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.” Other cast members include Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) as French exchange student Antoine, and Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Jack, “a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.” Ah, to be a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust. That’s the dream.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 arrives on Disney+ May 14. The series is executive produced by creator Tim Federle (Ferdinand). Season one of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is currently available on Disney+.